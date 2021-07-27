Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Rite Aid employee in Glassell Park

LAPD on July 17, 2021 released these surveillance images of two suspects wanted in the shooting death of a Rite Aid employee in Glassell Park.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an employee at a Rite Aid in Glassell Park earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened on July 15, when employee 36-year-old Miguel Penaloza confronted two men who tried to leave the store with two cases of beer they didn’t pay for, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After a brief struggle, one of the suspects shot and killed Penaloza, police said.

Anthony Lemus of Los Angeles was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Monday after he turned himself in, LAPD officer Lizeth Lomeli told KTLA. His bail was set at $2 million.

LAPD didn’t confirm whether Lemus is suspected of being the shooter or the other suspect involved.

Both suspects were described as being men between 18 to 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Central Bureau’s Detective Riojas at 213-996-4149, or Detective Manriquez at 213-996-4180.