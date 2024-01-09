A man has been taken into custody after he was linked to a string of possible hate crime vandalisms in the San Fernando Valley, and it turns out this is not the first time he’s been accused of doing this.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to KTLA that 64-year-old Edelidio David Wallace was arrested by Topanga Area patrol officers in the 21000 block of Victory Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Wallace was caught on video throwing projectiles through the storefront windows of several businesses around 3 a.m. Saturday morning in the 20900 block of Victory Boulevard, police said. Two of the stores, located two doors from each other, were Jewish-owned and had mezuzahs affixed to their doors.

A suspect wanted for smashing glass windows and doors in a series of possible hate crimes targeting stores in the San Fernando Valley in January 2024.

“Apparently, only me and my neighbor who have a mezuzah outside got broken into,” one of the storeowners said on Sunday. “So, we know it’s a hate crime…obviously [this guy is] not happy with us being Jewish in the neighborhood.”

Just two days later, he was seen vandalizing several other San Fernando Valley businesses on Vanowen Street, Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Sherman Way, police said.

According to police, Wallace used rocks and cement bricks to target a tire shop, paint stores, a sign shop, restaurants, a mattress store, a dance studio, an In-N-Out and more.

The rocks found at the scenes had the words “Glory” and “Pay Up” written on them, LAPD said.

“I initially didn’t think it was a targeted hate crime but after learning from a few of my friends that other Jewish businesses were targeted, then I was like ‘Oh, he didn’t take anything other than just vandalizing the store,’” said a man only identified as Nima, who owns Weiler’s Deli and Restaurant, one of the businesses that was vandalized.

Large rocks were used to shatter the front glass doors with the words, “Pay Up” or “Glory” written on them.

According to KTLA sister station KRQE, Wallace allegedly smashed the doors and windows of 11 Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2018. He had left a note at each business referring to them as the “Mexican mafia” and said he felt threatened by them, Albuquerque police told KRQE.

At least two of the incidents are being investigated as hate crimes, LAPD said. The department is also investigating additional vandalisms in the same area to determine if they are related.

Police believe that there are other victims who have not been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Beard or Detective Patin with the LAPD Major Crimes Division at 213-486-7280.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org or calling 1-800-222-8477.