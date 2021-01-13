Suspect arrested in deadly car-to-car shooting in Fairfax neighborhood

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A suspect has been arrested in a deadly car-to-car shooting that occurred in the Fairfax neighborhood Tuesday.

The incident took place near the intersection of Melrose and North Fairfax avenues about 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim self-transported to a local hospital after the shooting and reported that a vehicle pulled up alongside him and fired a shot.

The suspect, driving what was described as a white SUV with tinted windows, then drove away westbound on Melrose Avenue.

The victim, who has not been identified, later died at the hospital.

Investigators located the possible suspect vehicle in the 900 block of Westmount Drive in West Hollywood at about 10:40 p.m. that same day, the Police Department stated.

Two suspects were detained and following further investigation, 27-year-old Robert Antrel Love was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at 213-382-9470. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.