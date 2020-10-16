Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at illegal internet café in Anaheim: Police

Homicide victim Gabriel Garcia, left, and suspect Lionel Cruz are seen in undated photos released Oct. 15, 2020, by the Anaheim Police Department.

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man found inside an illegal internet café in Anaheim earlier this year, officials said Thursday.

Lionel Raphael Cruz, a 41-year-old Santa Ana man, was arrested Wednesday following a monthslong investigation into the killing in a strip mall on the 900 block of South Magnolia Avenue, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Gabriel Shaun Garcia was found fatally shot by a SWAT team, which was sent to the café before dawn on June 20 to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.

Homicide detectives believe the Anaheim resident’s body had been in the establishment for about a day before it was discovered.

It’s unclear what led authorities to identify Cruz as a suspect, and detectives said they would not discuss evidence or possible motives in the case.

He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Tustin Avenue in Santa Ana, officials said.

Cruz was being held on $10 million bail on suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was out on bail in a separate gun possession case when he was arrested in the homicide, according to police.