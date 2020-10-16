Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at illegal internet café in Anaheim: Police

Homicide victim Gabriel Garcia, left, and suspect Lionel Cruz are seen in undated photos released Oct. 15, 2020, by the Anaheim Police Department.

Homicide victim Gabriel Garcia, left, and suspect Lionel Cruz are seen in undated photos released Oct. 15, 2020, by the Anaheim Police Department.

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man found inside an illegal internet café in Anaheim earlier this year, officials said Thursday.

Lionel Raphael Cruz, a 41-year-old Santa Ana man, was arrested Wednesday following a monthslong investigation into the killing in a strip mall on the 900 block of South Magnolia Avenue, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Gabriel Shaun Garcia was found fatally shot by a SWAT team, which was sent to the café before dawn on June 20 to investigate a report of a gunshot victim.

Homicide detectives believe the Anaheim resident’s body had been in the establishment for about a day before it was discovered.

It’s unclear what led authorities to identify Cruz as a suspect, and detectives said they would not discuss evidence or possible motives in the case.

He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Tustin Avenue in Santa Ana, officials said.

Cruz was being held on $10 million bail on suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was out on bail in a separate gun possession case when he was arrested in the homicide, according to police.

