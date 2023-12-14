A man suspected in a deadly stabbing at a South Los Angeles Metro station earlier this week was arrested after turning himself in Thursday, authorities said.

Carlos Carrillo-Martinez, 19, of Los Angeles was taken into custody at the 77th Area Police Station, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

“Carrillo-Martinez admitted being the suspect on the flyer and was interviewed by detectives,” the news release stated.

He was booked for murder following the interview and had bail set at $2 million, police said.

Suspect wanted after allegedly stabbing a man to death aboard a Metro train in South L.A. on Dec. 12, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A man was killed after being stabbed on an E-Line Metro train in South Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

The stabbing occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Metro train station in the University Park area.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Jalil Sosa Illera, had been involved in a fight on the train before being stabbed multiple times, police said. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities released surveillance video on Wednesday of the suspect walking on the train platform in hopes of finding him.

Illera was able to drive himself home after the stabbing and was then transported to the hospital by paramedics. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with further information was asked to call LAPD detectives John Meneses or Justin Howarth at 213-996-4144. The public can also call the LAPD at 310-726-7700 or 1-877-527-3247.