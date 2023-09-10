Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man on a Metro train late last week.

The deadly encounter occurred on Sept. 7 around 5:20 p.m. Transit Services Division Officers were on the platform at the station when they were alerted to the stabbing, which happened on the Metro B (Red) Line train, according to an LAPD news release.

L.A. County Metro security seen outside Metro’s Pershing Square station in downtown L.A. where a stabbing occurred on Sept. 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Officers located the victim, identified as Jesse Rodriguez, who was suffering from a stab wound. They attempted to render aid until medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and took the 23-year-old to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

On Sept. 8, police released a photo of the suspect, now identified as Randy Nash.

LAPD released an image of a man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man riding a Metro train in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 7, 2023.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim on the train and “without warning or provocation” allegedly stabbed him in the upper torso and then fled the station on foot.

Nash was arrested on Sept. 9 just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 85th Street, in the L.A. neighborhood of Vermont Knolls. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Detective Sharman or Detective Gonzales at 213-996-4142. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.