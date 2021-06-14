Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed security guard at Long Beach housing complex

A memorial is erected at the site where a Long Beach housing complex’s security guard was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on June 12, 2021. (KTLA)

A suspect was arrested Monday in a hit-and-run crash that killed a front-gate security guard at a housing complex in Long Beach over the weekend, investigators said.

Quentin Darnell Black, a 31-year-old Moreno Valley resident, was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, Long Beach police said in a news release.

He’s accused in the crash Saturday afternoon that killed 54-year-old Derrick Smith of South Los Angeles outside the Century Villages at Cabrillo affordable housing development on the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue.

Officials say Black crashed his 2012 Chevy Tahoe into the security guard shack, striking Smith. Detectives believe Black was speeding and lost control of the SUV.

Smith succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A memorial to the guard was growing outside the community’s gates over the weekend.

Black allegedly fled the crash on foot, and police later determined his vehicle was stolen.

Investigators did not say what led them to identify Black as a suspect, or how they tracked him down.

He remained in custody Monday night on $100,000 bail, inmate records showed.