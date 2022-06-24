The scene of a shooting and crash in Hollywood on June 22, 2022. (KTLA)

A suspect has been arrested in a Hollywood shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead near the Walk of Fame, police announced Friday.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Argyle and Selma avenues.

Officers arrived to find an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified by authorities.

Investigators found out that the victim had gotten into a dispute with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, who was struck by gunfire, then attempted to flee and crashed his car into another vehicle.

Detectives later identified the suspected gunman as 27-year-old Mario David Ramirez, who was arrested the next day in the 1100 Block of North Hacienda Boulevard in La Puente.

Ramirez was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on a no-bail warrant, according to LAPD.

It’s unclear what sparked the dispute that turned deadly.

The fatal shooting happened in a popular tourist area near the Walk of Fame, and LAPD officials said multiple witnesses heard gunshots.

“Any time there is gunfire in a city environment, it does put other people at risk,” LAPD Capt. Ray Valois said. “You never know what pedestrians are walking on the street or other cars are driving by so yes, it can be very dangerous for parties that are not involved.”

Video from Sky5 following the shooting showed the site of the collision near a sidewalk that was blocked off with police tape as officers probed the scene near the W Hotel.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call LAPD at 213-382-9470.