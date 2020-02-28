Suspect arrested in sex assault near beach in Torrance

A suspect is in custody following a sex assault near the beach in Torrance, officials said Thursday.

The case is being investigated by police in Palos Verdes Estates, who say they originally thought the attack occurred in their jurisdiction when it was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday night, police said. They declined to name the person or release other details on the case Thursday, but said more information may be provided Friday.

The department believes there is no further risk to public safety. However, it advised residents to be alert to their surroundings when walking in public.

Torrance police could not immediately be reached for comment on whether its department was also investigating.