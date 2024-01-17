A suspect in a string of recent burglaries and assaults that left residents on edge in the San Fernando Valley is in custody, police said Wednesday.

Investigators believe 30-year-old Diamon Smith is the man who entered a home in the 19100 block of Vanowen Street in Reseda on Jan. 2 and assaulted an elderly female.

Diamon Smith is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department on Jan. 17, 2024.

The man fled the home following the assault but was later identified as Smith, who was tracked down and arrested, police said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Investigators say Smith is connected to three additional residential burglaries, which targeted female victims at their homes and apartments.

Police believe Smith committed other unreported crimes and are asking the public to come forward if they were victimized.

“We’re trying to build a case and find out exactly what he’s been up to the past few months … so that we have an accurate depiction of any crimes that have not been reported,” LAPD Detective Joseph Hampton said during the news conference.

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call Detective Hampton at 818-374-7742 or 818-374-7611. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 877-527-3247.