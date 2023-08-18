Multiple taco stands and food trucks were robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 16, 2023. (RMG News)

A suspect was arrested in connection to a string of robberies targeting food trucks and taco vendors across Los Angeles, police announced Friday.

The suspect was identified as Stayshawn Stephens by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Stephens is believed to be one of the several suspects accused of robbing six food trucks and taco vendors at gunpoint late Wednesday night.

The robberies were reported between 9:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. One victim, Ricardo Antonio of Verdaderos Crazy Tacos, recalled the brazen robberies that night.

“My employees were in there and they got robbed at gunpoint,” he said. “They took out two guns on them and took all the cash and everything and then just took off.”

He said they escaped with at least $600, including an employee’s wallet. He witnessed the group of thieves take off in a newer-model white Honda Civic.

The locations where food vendors were targeted include:

-5900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard

-6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard

-300 block of South Bixel Avenue

-600 block of South Union Avenue

-1500 block of N. Alvarado Boulevard

-900 block of S. Broadway

The suspects who remain at large are described as Black males in their mid-20s to early 30s, according to LAPD. They were last seen dressed in dark-colored clothing.

During each robbery, the suspects approached the victims, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and made their escape in a white sedan with stolen property, police said.

Stephens was arrested on robbery charges and is being held on $1.3 million bail. The case will be presented to the L.A. District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Lisette Garcia at 213-486-6833 or Detective Frank Flores at 213-486-6840. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.