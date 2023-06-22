Three people were shot, two fatally, in Valley Glen on June 19, 2023. (KTLA)

A man was arrested in connection with a dispute that resulted in a double fatal shooting in Valley Glen earlier this week, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the 12900 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three men became involved in some kind of altercation when two of them took out guns and shot at each other.

All three men suffered numerous gunshot wounds, police said.

Arkadi Simonyan, 44, and Mesrop Malkhasyan, 38, both of North Hollywood, eventually succumbed to their injuries.

The third man, 23-year-old Vahan Simonyan, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives discovered that the shooting stemmed from an earlier business dispute, police said.

Vahan Simonyan was booked on suspicion of murder despite still being hospitalized.

The relationship between the two Simonyans was not immediately released and police did not provide any additional details about the shooting or arrest.