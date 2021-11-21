Suspect arrested in West Hollywood stabbing: Sheriff’s Department

A suspect in a West Hollywood stabbing was arrested Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sherifff’s Department.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division after a citizen called in to report seeing the suspect to the LAPD, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station.

The suspect, who was arrested near Beverly Boulevard and Martel Avenue, was accused of beating and stabbing someone in the 7800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Department, which believes the attacker did not know the victim, released footage of the suspect on Friday to aid in their search.