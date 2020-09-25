Man shot to death in Long Beach park; at least one shooter sought

At least one person is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man in Long Beach after officers found the victim severely wounded at a park, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the park, located in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, at about 5:30 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The officers tried to revive the man and called paramedics.

But the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity pending notification of family members.

It’s not clear if there is more than one shooter

Detectives believe the shooter or shooters approached the man while he was at the park and began shooting, then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

They have not released a suspect description.

A motive for the shooting is not known, according to police. No other details have been released as detectives continue to collect evidence and investigate.

Anyone with any information can call Homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia and Sean Magee at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), download the “P3 Tips” app (available at the Apple app store or Google Play) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.