A 40-year-old woman was stabbed in Reseda Tuesday morning and police are looking for the assailant.

The incident was reported around 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police were searching the area for the suspect, but he has not been located, authorities said.

He is described as a bald Black man with tattoos on his head.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Isabel Ochoa contributed to this story.