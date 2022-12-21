Law enforcement was involved in a standoff with an allegedly armed suspect in Lancaster Wednesday morning.

Video showed several patrol vehicles outside the Lido Estates Mobile Home Community on 26th Street East near East Avenue I during the early morning hours.

A SWAT team was also called to the scene where at least one officer was seen with their gun drawn.

The suspect was allegedly holding a baby hostage inside a mobile home but officials have not confirmed that information.

The standoff was preceded by a high-speed pursuit involving the suspect that began around 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball confirmed.

The chase began in the area of the northbound 14 Freeway at Via Princessa in Santa Clarita but ended in Lancaster.

Check back for updates on this developing story.