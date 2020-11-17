Suspect barricaded in Sherman Oaks home after shots fired during pursuit: CHP

A pursuit driver was barricaded in a Sherman Oaks home after shots were fired during a chase on the 101 Freeway Monday afternoon, authorities said.

It’s unclear exactly when or where the pursuit began, but officers initially tried to pull the car over for speeding, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jose Barrios.

At one point, the driver pulled off the eastbound 101 Freeway at the De Soto Avenue exit to let a passenger out of the car, according to Barrios.

The car got back onto the freeway before exiting at Reseda Boulevard, where the driver collided with another vehicle, Barrios said.

After returning to the freeway a final time, the suspect exited at Van Nuys Boulevard. He proceeded to barricade himself in a home in the area of Vesper Avenue and Hortense Street, the officer said.

The CHP said it was investigating a shooting that occurred during the pursuit on the freeway. The eastbound lanes were closed for about an hour, and around 2:20 p.m. aerial video showed officers collecting evidence near the Hayvenhurst Avenue exit.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a window broken at the residence where the suspect was barricaded. A SWAT team had responded to the location with an armored vehicle, and several other police cars were stationed in the area.

Authorities remained on scene late Monday afternoon.

🚨101 FREEWAY OPEN🚨 As of 3:05pm all lanes of the 101 freeway have reopened. Police activity near Van Nuys Blvd and Hortense St. in Sherman Oaks relating to the pursuit from earlier. Avoid the area. — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) November 16, 2020