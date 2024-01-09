A suspect was arrested after escaping with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an antique store in Ventura.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was arrested Tuesday on charges of burglary and one attempted burglary, said the Ventura Police Department.

“Thank you, Ventura, for your help in spreading the word and sharing information,” authorities said.

On Dec. 26, the male suspect broke into Antique Adventures located on the 6500 block of Ventura Boulevard.

He grabbed valuable antique items while inside the shop and escaped with around $5,520 worth of merchandise, said Ventura police.

A few days later on Dec. 26, the same suspect allegedly returned to the store during regular business hours.

Police are searching for a suspect who escaped with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an antique store in Ventura on Dec. 22, 2023. (Ventura Police Department)

Surveillance video showed the man walking up to a jewelry display case. He attempted to cut the lock on the case which contained around $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Suddenly, as someone walked by, the suspect quickly stopped cutting the lock, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Ventura Police Detective Nick Davy at 805-339-4481 or email ndavy@venturapd.org.