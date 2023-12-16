A suspect is in custody after a shooting in a residential area of Ventura that left one person in the hospital.
The shooting was reported around 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue.
A 911 caller said they heard gunfire as they were speaking with dispatchers, the Ventura County Police Department stated in a news release.
Officers arrived within two minutes of the call, located the victim and began life-saving measures, police said.
The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Wilkie, was found and taken into custody without further incident, according to police.
Wilkie was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.