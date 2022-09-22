Police in Anaheim confirmed that 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr., who was caught on camera kicking and hitting a dog, turned himself in early Thursday morning.
The video, which went viral on social media, was captured on a doorbell security camera in the hallway of an apartment complex in Anaheim.
After identifying the suspect earlier this week, the Anaheim Police Department issued a felony arrest warrant for the 33-year-old on charges of animal cruelty.
Detectives said that they were attempting to locate the dog, though so far, the animal has not been recovered.