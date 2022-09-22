Video of the hard-to-watch incident has been shared hundreds of times on social media. (Anaheim Police)

Police in Anaheim confirmed that 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr., who was caught on camera kicking and hitting a dog, turned himself in early Thursday morning.

The video, which went viral on social media, was captured on a doorbell security camera in the hallway of an apartment complex in Anaheim.

After identifying the suspect earlier this week, the Anaheim Police Department issued a felony arrest warrant for the 33-year-old on charges of animal cruelty.

Detectives said that they were attempting to locate the dog, though so far, the animal has not been recovered.