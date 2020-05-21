Suspect charged in deadly, ‘random’ Santa Clarita stabbing, additional attack

The 23400 block of Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against a man in connection with what investigators described as a “random” deadly stabbing in a commercial neighborhood of Santa Clarita over the weekend, as well at least one additional attack in the same area earlier in the night, officials said.

Steven Daniel Trujillo, 27, has been in custody since he was detained as a “person of interest” about an hour after the stabbing, which took place just after 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and county booking records. His city of residence was not available.

Sean Lewis Driggs, 51, was pronounced dead by paramedics on a walkway, according to sheriff’s officials and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records. No hometown was listed in coroner’s records on Wednesday afternoon.

Coroner’s officials determined through an autopsy that Driggs died from “multiple stab wounds,” and the death was ruled a homicide.

“Investigators believe the attack on the victim was random, Deputy Eric Ortiz said in a written statement. “…other attacks in the area that same night are connected to suspect Trujillo.”

No further details regarding the deadly stabbing, as well as the non-fatal attack that officials said preceded it, were available.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of murder and one count of attempted murder against Trujillo, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday but entered no plea. He was scheduled to return to court June 29 for an arraignment hearing.

In the meantime, bail for Trujillo has been set at $3 million, records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

