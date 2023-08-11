Police have identified the suspect involved in an hours-long standoff following a violent pursuit that left three officers injured in L.A. earlier this week.

The suspect was identified as Manuel Ramirez, 28, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ramirez was arrested after stealing a vehicle from the L.A. Department of Water and Power, police said. Police had received calls of a reckless driver near the 10600 block of Laurel Canyon.

A pursuit was initiated in the Pacoima area, where Ramirez led authorities on a short chase on the southbound 5 Freeway, where he tried to ram officers and other drivers before exiting and pulling into a parking lot off Colorado Boulevard.

After officers pulled into the lot behind him, Ramirez turned his vehicle toward them and sped forward, intentionally crashing into the doors of two police cruisers and another nearby van. As the suspect nearly missed nearby officers and other patrol vehicles, shots were fired at him.

Ramirez eventually stopped driving near Edenhurst Avenue and Colorado Boulevard where officers and SWAT Team vehicles cornered the stolen SUV.

A standoff ensued as Ramirez barricaded himself inside the vehicle and refused to come out.

About two hours later, Ramirez finally climbed out of the SUV’s rear window and onto the roof where he was taken into custody. He appeared injured and was bleeding heavily at the time.

Ramirez was struck by gunfire during the incident and transported to a nearby hospital. After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. His bail was set at $152,000.

Three officers were injured during the incident. Two were treated for their injuries on the scene while the third officer was transported to a nearby hospital. He has since been released, police confirmed Friday.