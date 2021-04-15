Suspect charged in stabbing deaths 8-year-old girl, her mother in Rancho Cucamonga

Weeks after authorities uncovered video of a person approaching the house where a Rancho Cucamonga mother and her 8-year-old daughter were stabbed to death, officials have arrested and charged a suspect in the case.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials took Jacob Wright, 19, into custody Wednesday, more than a month after Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter Ruby Meng died of multiple stab wounds. Another woman, a 38-year-old friend who was sleeping in the family’s home, was hospitalized for days with stab wounds she also received in the attack, sheriff’s officials said.

Prosecutors on Thursday said they had charged Wright with two counts of murder, one count of premeditated attempted murder, and one count of first-degree burglary. Officials claim that the slayings were committed during a burglary.

Detectives did not find any relation between Wright and the victims and think the Rancho Cucamonga resident acted alone, according to a department news release. A motive in the attack remains unclear, officials said. San Bernardino County Dist. Atty. Jason Anderson said late Thursday that the crimes did not appear to be motivated by hate.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.