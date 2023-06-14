A 37-year-old man from Palm Desert was arrested on charges of second-degree homicide after allegedly providing fentanyl to a man who died as a result of the powerful narcotic, authorities announced on Wednesday.

In Sept. 2022, deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 46900 block of State Highway 74 in Palm Desert after receiving reports of a deceased 30-year-old man. At the scene, authorities found the man, who they believed died as a result of fentanyl poisoning, according to a news release from RCSD.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics team took over the investigation.

After several months, investigators were able to identify Gregory Gauto as the suspect who provided the victim with the fentanyl.

The 37-year-old was arrested in Palm Desert, charged with homicide and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Gregory Gauto, 37, of Palm Desert, faces charges of second-degree homicide in connection with a fentanyl-related death. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Detectives continue to investigate the matter and urge anyone with information to contact Master Investigator Cornett at 951-955-1700.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind citizens of the dangers of illicit narcotics that contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine (that) can cause death and serious bodily harm,” officials said.