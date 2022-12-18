A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police.

The chase extended through several Los Angeles area neighborhoods including Hollywood and Santa Monica, but ultimately ended in the 3800 block of Cardiff Ave. where the suspect was shot by law enforcement around 1:30 a.m.

Officers and paramedics administered CPR, however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The red SUV lost several tires and sustained other damage during the chase.

A Culver City Police commander told KTLA the case has been turned over to the California Department of Justice.

Officers from El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne assisted with the pursuit.

Several streets in the heart of Culver City were closed for several hours Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.