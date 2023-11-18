One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash as the suspect fled the scene and ditched their car in Pomona on Friday night.

Officers responded to a crash at Towne Avenue and Philadelphia Street around 11:13 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim inside his vehicle unresponsive. The victim was only identified as an adult male.

Lifesaving measures were performed before the victim was transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The suspect had ditched their vehicle and fled the area on foot before police could arrive.

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash as the suspect fled the scene and ditched their car in Pomona on Nov. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash as the suspect fled the scene and ditched their car in Pomona on Nov. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash as the suspect fled the scene and ditched their car in Pomona on Nov. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash as the suspect fled the scene and ditched their car in Pomona on Nov. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash as the suspect fled the scene and ditched their car in Pomona on Nov. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash as the suspect fled the scene and ditched their car in Pomona on Nov. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash as the suspect fled the scene and ditched their car in Pomona on Nov. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Pomona Police Department patrol car. (OnScene.TV)

Images from the scene show the two destroyed vehicles crashed in front of a small plaza containing a taco shop and convenience store. Debris and auto parts were spread across the intersection as officers blocked off the roads.

One of the vehicles smashed into a power box outside of the plaza parking lot.

The suspect remains at large and no description was released by officers.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7721 or Pomona Police at 909-620-2155.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.