Authorities are searching for a suspect who escaped with nearly 60 pounds of meth during an undercover operation in Riverside County.

The Riverside County sheriff’s operation was aimed at identifying narcotics traffickers.

During the operation, undercover officers met with a suspect who wanted to purchase 27 kilos of methamphetamine.

After the transaction, the suspect drove away from deputies and did not yield when deputies attempted to pull them over.

The suspect led deputies on a pursuit and reached high speeds at one point.

“Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle,” officials said.

The suspect remains at large as the investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Captain Rob Roggeveen at 951-955-1700.