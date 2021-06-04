Suspect fatally shot by police in Whittier, LASD says

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that left someone dead in Whittier on June 4, 2021. (KTLA)

A person described as a suspect by authorities was shot and killed by police in Whittier on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, which unfolded in the 12400 block of Mar Vista Street.

The person who was hit by the gunfire died at the scene, a news release from the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives responded around 12:20 p.m. to assist the Whittier Police Department with the investigation.

It was unclear what the individual was suspected of and what prompted the shooting. Authorities have not released the name, age or gender of the person.

No further information was provided by Whittier police, which tweeted that the department was “working a major incident” and asked people to avoid the area of the Greenway trail between Mar Vista Street and the Five Points Intersection.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the case to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or leave an anonymous tips by dialing 800-222-8477 or going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Check back for updates on this developing story.