Suspect fatally shot, La Habra officer critically wounded outside of police station

One person was killed and a police officer was struck by gunfire in a shootout outside the entrance of the La Habra police station Friday evening, authorities said.

Police responded to the front entrance of the police station, located at 150 N. Euclid St., regarding a disturbance call at around 7:04 p.m., the La Habra Police Department said in a tweet.

Further details about the shooting and what led up to it are not yet known.

Authorities say an officer was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby trauma center.

The officer is in critical but stable condition, police said.

The individual who was fatally shot by police was the suspect in the incident, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

“I can confirm that there is an individual that was shot and his body is in front of the Police Department. It is not one of our officers,” La Habra City Councilman James Gomez said in a live video on Facebook just before 8 p.m. Friday.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known, and no other suspects were known to be involved.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.