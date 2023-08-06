Officers with the Garden Grove Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit announced the seizure of a large cache of illegal drugs from a suspect.

According to an Instagram post from the GGPD, officers were originally conducting an investigation into an individual selling MDMA in Orange County.

With the help of K9 Rocky, investigators were able a search warrant at the suspect’s home.

By the time authorities completed their search, they had located over 19 pounds of MDMA, 14 pounds of counterfeit Adderall, 2.3 pounds of cocaine and 1,260 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail for transportation and sales of narcotics.