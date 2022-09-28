A memorial for PnB Rock grows outside of a South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Sept. 13, 2022. (KTLA)

Police on Wednesday identified a suspect in the killing rapper PnB Rock at a Los Angeles restaurant earlier this month and asked the public for help in locating him.

Investigators named Freddie Lee Trone as the shooting suspect who killed PnB Rock, aka Rakim Allen, as Allen was having lunch with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant located in the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue on Sept. 12.

The suspect then removed some of Allen’s property and demanded items from his girlfriend before fleeing the location in a waiting vehicle.

Police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to Allen’s location.

Trone should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 for immediate assistance.

Anyone with information on Trone’s whereabouts can call detectives at 323-786-5146. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.