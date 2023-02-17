Authorities respond to the scene of a triple homicide in Montclair on Jan. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

A man suspected of killing 3 family members inside a Montclair home in late January has been identified as a relative of the victims, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department revealed Friday.

Pete Renteria, 29, remains at large. Authorities did not explain the nature of his relationship with the victims.

On the evening of Jan. 30, deputies were called to the home in the 4800 block of Ramona Place after neighbors reported hearing gunshots, which they initially thought were fireworks.

Inside the home, authorities found Sonia Ramirez, 68, George Ramirez, 66, and David Ramirez, 43, dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims in the Montclair triple homicide seen here, George Ramirez, 66, his wife Sonia Ramirez, 68, and their son David Ramirez, 43.

George and Sonia Ramirez would have been married 50 years this March. David, their son, has two teenage daughters of his own.

Anyone with any information about Renteria’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.