A suspicious death investigation in rural Los Angeles County has been ruled a homicide, and now detectives are looking for the suspect.

The investigation centers around the death of an unidentified man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Llano on the evening of Sept. 18.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies from the Palmdale Station responded to the 33000 block of Largo Vista Road for a report of a car on fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze, but a man’s body was discovered in the wreckage.

The victim was severely burned and was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified only as a Hispanic male adult.

In the weeks since the grisly discover, investigators were able to determine that the man had been murdered.

On Thursday, LASD officials said the killing stemmed from a domestic dispute.

“Homicide investigators have identified a murder suspect; however, his/her identity will not be revealed at this time,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Although not identifying the suspect, investigators did say it’s believed they have fled to Kern County, possibly near the town of Rosamond.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information related to the man’s death is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 800-222-8477.