Suspect in arrested in Ladera Heights house party shooting that claimed life of middle school coach

Photos of Jakeil Reynolds are displayed at a vigil held July 24, 2020, near where he was fatally shot days before in Ladera Heights. (KTLA)

A suspect has been arrested in a Ladera Heights house party shooting that killed a middle school sports coach, authorities announced Friday.

News of the arrest came as dozens, including the victim’s family, gathered for a vigil outside the home where 25-year-old Jakeil Reynolds of Los Angeles was fatally shot.

Reynolds was killed after an argument with another person erupted into gunfire around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the party on the 5800 block of Holt Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

He suffered multiple wounds and died at the scene.

Deputies say the located the suspect’s vehicle in Compton early Thursday morning, and the suspect was subsequently contacted and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the 29-year-old suspect, saying the investigation remains active. However, they plan to present the case to the county District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Monday.

Reynolds had worked four years as a coach and athletic assistant at The City School, a middle school in Baldwin Hills.

He is survived by his parents and younger brother, who attended Friday’s vigil. They described the killing as “senseless.”

Related Content 25-year-old man shot and killed after argument at house party in Ladera Heights Video

His mom, Paula Reynolds, said several families approached her to express the positive impact her son had on their child’s life.

“He could turn your day from bad to good in two seconds,” she said.

The victim’s father, Johnny Reynolds, said he’s been unable to sleep and has been “taking it one day at a time.”

“I don’t even know what to say,” he said. “So much hurt, so much pain. You don’t even know where to start.”

Elijah Reynolds said his older brother wanted to go to college, explore the world and start a business.

“Everybody saying, ‘I want justice.’ I just want my brother back, man,” he said.

Paula Reynolds expressed hope in the arrest, but said she still wishes those who were at the party approach investigators with any information they have.

“Come forward and say something,” she said. “That’s the only way to make this stop.”

A GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money for the Reynolds family had raised nearly $16,000 as of Friday night.

Community members mourn shooting victim Jakeil Reynolds at a vigil in Ladera Heights on July 24, 2020. (KTLA)