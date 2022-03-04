Suspect in caught-on-camera ‘unprovoked assault’ arrested: Glendale PD

A surveillance still from video released by Glendale police on March 2, 2022 shows an assailant punching a woman in an unprovoked attack.

A person wanted in connection with an “unprovoked assault” that was caught on camera in Glendale earlier this week has been arrested, police said Friday.

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in a lower level parking structure along the 200 block of North Glendale Avenue, police said in a crime bulletin shared on social media.

The assailant was standing next to several bags and appeared to be smoking narcotics when the victim walked by, video released by Glendale police showed.

“The suspect quickly walked up to the victim and struck her in the side of the head with a right hand,” authorities said.

The victim appeared to be caught off guard, but continued walking through the parking lot after turning to look at her attacker, the video showed.

The assailant then turned back around and continued walking after the assault.

It is unclear if any words were exchanged during the incident.

Police indicated Friday morning that the suspect had been assaulted.

Authorities, however, provided no further details about the arrest or the suspect.