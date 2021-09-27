Suspect in Corona theater shooting pleads not guilty to murder by reason of insanity

A man accused of fatally shooting two young people inside a Corona movie theater last July has pleaded not guilty, and not guilty by reason of insanity, to two counts of murder.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, did not speak during Monday’s hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice, letting his attorney enter the pleas, the Press-Enterprise reported.

The two different not-guilty pleas were necessary, said John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, because there would be two phases if the case goes to trial: a guilt phase, and a phase to determine whether Jimenez was insane.

Attorneys are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 22 to discuss the appointment of a defense psychiatrist, the newspaper said.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas, 19, were shot July 26 at a theater at the Regal Edwards cinema in the city of Corona. Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas, a budding social media star, died at a hospital.

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.

The suspect acted alone, and there was no indication he knew the victims or that Barajas’ role as a TikTok influencer played a role in the crime, police said shortly after the shooting.