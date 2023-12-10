Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives have launched an investigation following a shooting involving a road rage suspect and an officer from the Huntington Park Police Department.

Initial calls came into the Huntington Park Police Department around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon regarding a road rage incident, according to a LASD release.

“As officers responded to the call, the disturbing party, who was allegedly involved in the road rage incident, was located by officers adjacent to the Huntington Park police station,” LASD said. “Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and subsequently initiated a vehicle pursuit.”

The driver was pursued along several surface streets and onto a freeway before exiting the freeway in Hacienda Heights. He was believed to be under the influence, law enforcement officials said.

The pursuit eventually came to an end in the 15400 block of Garo Street in Hacienda Heights.

“At the termination of the pursuit, the suspect utilized his vehicle to ram multiple Huntington Park police vehicles, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” the LASD release said.

The suspect, identified only as a 51-year-old Hispanic man, was transported to a nearby hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He is said to be in critical but stable condition.

A Huntington Park Police Department officer sustained a minor injury, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau by calling 323-890-5500.