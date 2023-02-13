A man was shot to death during a domestic dispute in Sherman Oaks early Monday and a suspect is in custody following the fatal encounter, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene and has not been identified.

Preliminary information indicates two men were in an argument before the dispute escalated in ended in gunfire, police said.

The man who fired the gun apparently alerted authorities himself and he was taken into custody.

It is unclear how the men know each other, but police indicated they both live in the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

No other injuries were reported and no one is outstanding in connection with the shooting.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.