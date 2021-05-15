Suspect in custody after at least 1 person shot in downtown L.A.

One person was taken into custody after a shooting that wounded at least one person in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to The Reserve bar in the area of Spring and 7th streets around 2 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting with two victims, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

They arrived to find a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn’t life-threatening, according to LAPD. Officials didn’t have information on the second victim initially reported in the shooting.

Officers later spotted the suspected gunman and started chasing him.

The pursuit ended in the area of 6th and Spring streets, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials did not identify the suspect, who was only described as being male. Officials said he had a handgun.

It’s unclear what prompted the violence and no further details were immediately available.