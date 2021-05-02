Suspect in custody after at least 2 people shot at Sherman Oaks bar

One suspect was taken into custody after at least two people were shot at a Sherman Oaks bar early Sunday morning, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Police and paramedics responded to reports of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. at the bar in the 13600 block of Ventura Boulevard.

It’s unclear who opened fire or what prompted the violence.

LAPD didn’t have an update on the victims’ conditions, but indicated a third person may have been injured during the incident.

Video from the scene after the shooting showed a large crowd gathered outside The Woodman Bar as officers investigated. The area surrounding the business was seen cordoned off with police tape.

Hours later around 8 a.m., the crowd was gone but shattered glass, face masks and rose petals littered the street outside the bar.

No further details were immediately available.