Suspect in custody after LAPD officer shot in Granada Hills

A suspect is in custody after a Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot in Granada Hills Sunday, officials said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart. A second person was also treated for an injury not believed to be from the gunfire, Stewart said.

LAPD spokesperson Josh Rubenstein confirmed police took a suspect in the shooting into custody.

In a tweet, the department said the incident occurred near Balboa Boulevard & Devonshire Street. Officials have warned of street closures and a heavy police presence in the area.

No other details have been confirmed by police.

