1 person in custody after 18-year-old shot and killed in Maywood

One person was taken into custody after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed near a house party in Maywood Monday night, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Wilcox Ave. around 11 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting death, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim had been involved in an altercation with another man north of a residence where party was taking place, sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund said.

The altercation ended with a shooting and the gunman ran away, according to the lieutenant.

About two hours later, a “person of interest” was found near a bus bench in the area of Florence and Wilcox avenues and taken into custody.

Officials have not identified the victim and no further details were immediately available.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.