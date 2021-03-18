Suspect in custody after man stole chicken at gunpoint from Pasadena Roscoe’s following mask dispute

Surveillance video shows a man who allegedly returned to a Pasadena Roscoe’s to steal chicken at gunpoint on Feb. 3, 2021.

The man who returned to a Pasadena Roscoe’s to steal chicken at gunpoint following a mask dispute last month has been identified and arrested, police announced Thursday.

The incident unfolded Feb. 3 when the man argued with an employee at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles on Lake Avenue after he refused to a wear a mask, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

He ended up coming back with a handgun and demanding a bag of food, then snatching several other people’s orders and fleeing the scene.

The ordeal was captured on surveillance video.

A cook at the restaurant, Robert Gonzalez, recounted the robbery to KTLA that day.

“The guy just said, ‘Put all the chicken in the bag,’” Gonzalez said. “I understand we got some good chicken, but man.”

Officers who responded couldn’t find the man or the vehicle he drove away in.

Days after the robbery at Roscoe’s, the same man was arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies for an unrelated case. He was identified as 43-year-old Steve Carlos Williams of Duarte.

Police later named him as the suspect in the Roscoe’s robbery, according to Pasadena police Lt. Bill Grisafe.

The case was presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s late last month and Williams was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of assault with a firearm, Pasadena police said. His bail was set at $125,000 dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Those who prefer to report information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.