Suspect in custody after pedestrian killed in Pasadena hit-and-run

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Pasadena Friday night.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. around the 200 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard, near Marengo Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The motorist was traveling eastbound on East Orange Grove Boulevard when he struck a pedestrian described to be in his 50s or 60s, Pasadena Police Lt. Carolyn Gordon said.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Gordon said.

A description of the suspect or the vehicle, and what led police to initially detain a suspect, were not immediately available

The name of the victim was not disclosed.