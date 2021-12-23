2 shot near Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood; suspect in custody

A shooting was reported near the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood late Thursday morning, officials said.
The shooting took place around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The suspected shooter was taken into custody, police said just before 12:10 p.m.
At least two people were shot, police told KTLA. Information on their condition was not yet available.
No further details were immediately available.
