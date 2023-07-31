An officer with the Whittier Police Department was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being shot.

Details about the incident are limited, but the shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. in the area of Pickering Avenue and Walnut Street.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assisting Whittier police with a perimeter in the area of the shooting. It is unclear if law enforcement was searching for additional suspects or evidence.

At least one suspect involved in the incident has been taken into custody. It is unclear if they were shot.

The officer that was shot was taken to County USC Medical Center where they are “in good spirits,” according to a social media post by Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri.

A Whittier police officer was shot and a suspect is in custody on July 31, 2023. (KeyNews TV)

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.