Suspect in custody in sex assault at Petco in Bell Gardens

Police released a series of images of a man believed to have sexually assaulted a woman in a Bell Gardens store on Nov. 16, 2020.

A suspect is in custody after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man wielding scissors in the restroom of a Petco in Bell Gardens earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.

The attack occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at the pet store chain’s location in the Los Jardines Shopping Center on Eastern Avenue, according to investigators.

On Tuesday, Bell Gardens police released information and surveillance images in the hopes of tracking down the perpetrator.

Few details were immediately released about the suspect Wednesday. In a tweet, police said further information was forthcoming.

PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT



The suspect involved in the sexual assault incident on November 16, 2020 at the Petco on Eastern Ave has been placed into custody. Further details to follow within the hour.



— Bell Gardens Police (@BellGardens_PD) November 19, 2020

Detectives previously said the victim, a Petco worker, had gone to the employee restroom on her break when a man armed with scissors forced his way in.

The man then sexually assaulted her. She was eventually able to fight off the attack, officials said.

The man then ran from the store.

Detective Sgt. Angelo Sinisi called the attack “bold” and “brazen,” and credited the victim for fighting the assailant off.