Suspect in deadly Long Beach apartment hit-and-run identified

Police in Long Beach are looking for the man suspected of crashing into an apartment building last week, leaving a father and daughter dead.

On Wednesday, Long Beach police identified 24-year-old Octavio Montano Islas as the suspect in the March 1 deadly crash on Rose Avenue.

Investigators say Islas was driving a dark-colored Ram pickup that slammed into an apartment building, killing 42-year-old Jose Palacios Gonzalez and his 3-year-old daughter, Samantha.

Surveillance videos showed a truck whipping around the corner and speeding down Rose Avenue before slamming into the building.

The driver, believed to be Islas, ran from the scene on foot.

Islas is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say he has tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Long Beach Police at or submit an online tip at lacrimestoppers.org.