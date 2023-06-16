A man suspected of setting several fires in the Fairfax District has been taken into custody, and authorities believe he could be linked to more blazes in other areas of Los Angeles.

He’s been identified as 34-year-old Delano Thompson, authorities said at a news conference Friday morning.

Thompson was pulled over by police for speeding in Sunland on Wednesday and was subsequently arrested. He was said to be living in his car at the time of his arrest.

One of the arsons of which Thompson is accused includes an incident where a shed door was burned at Bais Chana Heritage School, LAPD Detective Roger Allen said.

“We have no evidence to show that that particular fire was a hate incident,” Allen said, but added that the LAFD House of Worship Task Force is still working to determine the motive.

Multiple families were forced to evacuate their homes after an intense fire ripped through a parking garage and destroyed two vehicles in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles, California on June 10, 2023. (LLN)

Arsonist torches classic Ford pickup truck in the Fairfax district amid a string of reported fires in the neighborhood on June 7, 2023. (KTLA)

The arrest comes after two vehicles in the Fairfax District were torched on June 9. A garage in the same neighborhood caught fire just one night later, destroying two more cars and forcing nearby families to evacuate their homes.

Other garages, pieces of furniture and apartment complex doors have also been set alight during the arson spree, which began in May and continued through the beginning of June.

Thompson was arrested and booked on one count of arson of an inhabited structure, one count of arson of a structure and six counts of arson of property.

The motive behind the arson spree has not been determined. Police said that the suspect has a history of burglary, but no prior arsons on his record.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 52 arsonists have now been arrested in Los Angeles since the start of the year.