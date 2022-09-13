A suspect wanted for a stabbing at a Long Beach gay bar has been arrested, three days after one of his alleged victims died from his wounds.

Long Beach police detectives arrested 56-year-old Michael Smalls of Long Beach at an undisclosed location Tuesday.

Police believe Smalls is the assailant who stabbed and killed Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, following an argument at Mineshaft on the 1700 block of East Broadway late Friday night.

The altercation got physical, police said, which led to Finley and his partner, identified by a verified GoFundMe page as Jacob Touchstone, being stabbed.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police initially reported that their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, but Finley died about eight hours after the attack.

Police say the two men were also involved in a fight with a man who was armed with a taser in front of the business, prior to their altercation with Smalls.

After the attack, Smalls fled the scene on a bicycle; the man armed with a taser was arrested at the scene on unrelated charges, police said.

Smalls has since been booked into the Long Beach City Jail where he awaits charges for murder and one count of attempted murder. He is being held on $2 million bail.

At this time, investigators do not believe the killing of Finley was a hate-motivated attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department Homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at LACrimestoppers.org.